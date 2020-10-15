Brandywine knock out of state tournament in quarterfinals
KALAMAZOO — The Brandywine tennis team was eliminated from the Division 4 state tournament in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
The Bobcats were blanked by Traverse City St. Francis 8-0.
Berrien Springs was also eliminated in the Division 4 state quarterfinals by Northpointe Christian 7-1, while St. Joseph was defeated by Detroit Country Day 7-1 in Division 3.
The Bobcats finish with a 10-4-1 overall record.
