Valerie Denise (Austin) Morin, of Niles

Valerie Denise (Austin) Morin, 60, of Niles, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. The visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, at Brown Funeral Home. The funeral will be at noon on Friday, at Mt. Calvary Church. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.