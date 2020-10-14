LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote for Dan VandenHeed for State Representative

I graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 2016. While in high school, I had Dan VandenHeede as a teacher and a coach. Now, I would like to have Dan VandenHeede as the State Representative of the 78th district.

Currently, I am finishing my bachelors at the University of Michigan. I am majoring in biology and minoring in community action and social change (social work). The effort and commitment Dan delivered in the classroom helped prepare me for college. I know he understands the role of quality public school and how it develops children into productive adults. Due to his unwavering support for public schools, Dan is endorsed by the teachers’ unions MEA and AFT. On the other hand, his opponent continuously receives funding from donors, corporations and PACs that are in favor of the DeVos plan to fund private charter schools with taxpayers’ hard-earned money.

Dan was my cross-country coach, and after practice, one day I remember walking to my car and smelling fish. I learned this smell was Dan’s car. He converted his Mercedes diesel to run on vegetable oil. He drove that car for eight years. Not only was his car sustainable, but his house uses solar heating, hot water and electrical systems. He has given presentations on ways to achieve a more sustainable lifestyle. As a biology major, I appreciate his commitment to preserving the environment.

Knowing Dan as a teacher, coach and simply a person of solid character, I can say a vote for Dan VandenHeede is a vote for a better future in southwest Michigan.

DeYonte Sullivan

Dowagiac