October 14, 2020

Cass District Library to host outdoor movie, trick-or-treating event

By Sarah Culton

Published 9:29 am Wednesday, October 14, 2020

CASSOPOLIS — This month, the Cass District Library is inviting ghouls, ghosts, pirates, witches, princesses and more to descend upon its grounds in the name of some good, old-fashioned Halloween fun.

The Cass District Library, 319 M-62, Cassopolis, is hosting a Library Spooktacular event starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 30. For the Halloween event, children and guests are encouraged to wear their favorite costumes while collecting some treats from library partners. “It’s a Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will play at 6:30 p.m. Library staff ask that visitors RSVP before the event on Facebook or by calling (574) 314-6454 ext. 113 to help staff prepare the event to suit the correct number of participants. The team also asks that attendees bring a mask to wear if social distancing cannot be maintained.

“This year, we’ve had to think outside of the box in terms of programming,” said Youth Services Coordinator Stephanie Knepple. “But we knew we still wanted to give area families a chance to celebrate and have fun.”

According to Knepple, the Spooktacular idea came about after the library hosted another outdoor movie last month. The event sparked so much interest that Knepple, along with Programming Coordinator McKinzie Kistler, knew they wanted to host another event — this time with a Halloween twist by allowing a trunk or treat event involved the library’s community partners.

“We thought this would be a fun way to get people out for Halloween — especially as we know some communities aren’t doing trick-or-treating this year,” Kistler said. “This gives people a chance to really celebrate Halloween.”

“We have this huge yard outside the library, so we knew we could do this safely and keep everyone socially distanced,” Knepple added.

As the library and many other activities were closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kistler said it more critical now than ever that the library provides community events.

“Throughout, we’ve been trying to offer a lot of make and take events or a lot of online classes,” she said. “We are still here for the community.”

“It’s important for people to be able to get out of their home and be able to socialize,” Knepple added. “This has been a hard time for families, so to be able to just offer something they can enjoy is important.”

Both Knepple and Kistler said they are looking forward to the event and hope to see many community members there.

“I’m looking forward to seeing people in person again,” Knepple said. “We are excited to see everyone in their costumes.”

For more information about the event or to participate as a community partner, contact the library at (574) 314-6454 ext. 113.

Cass County

