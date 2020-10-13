October 13, 2020

Patient, visitor guidelines remain in place at Spectrum Health Lakeland

By Submitted

Published 10:38 am Tuesday, October 13, 2020

ST. JOSEPH — With public health and safety as its top concern, Spectrum Health Lakeland is reminding patients and visitors that guidelines to control COVID-19 remain in effect at its facilities. Based on scientific evidence and infection prevention best practices, wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing and limiting visitors are effective precautions, officials said.

“At seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we understand that people may be experiencing fatigue from taking certain precautions such as wearing masks, yet we know these behaviors are effective in controlling the spread of the disease,” said John Froggatt, vice president medical affairs, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “With the community’s support and willingness to follow guidelines put in place when visiting a Spectrum Health Lakeland facility, we can keep our patients, visitors, and team members safe.”

Visitor guidelines at Spectrum Health Lakeland restrict the number of hospital visitors to a maximum of one visitor per adult patient and two visitors for pediatric patients. COVID-19 patients are limited to virtual visits with loved ones. Patients going to physician offices, lab, radiology, and other outpatient appointments may have one adult accompany them.

All visitors to any Spectrum Health Lakeland facility will be required to wear a face mask and answer a series of health screening questions. Those with COVID-19 symptoms or a fever will be asked to visit at another time. Patients seeking care in a Spectrum Health Lakeland clinic or physician’s office also will be required to wear a mask during their visit and follow other safety protocols like social distancing in waiting rooms.

Additionally, Spectrum Health Lakeland asks all community members to keep themselves and each other safe as they go about their day-to-day activities by continuing to practice the three Ws:

  • Wear a cloth mask over your nose and mouth.
  • Watch your distance. Stay at least six feet apart.
  • Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer regularly.

To learn more about current policies in place as well as free screenings and other resources, visit spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19.

