Niles woman sentenced for home invasion

NILES — A Niles woman is receiving probation following a home invasion case in Berrien County.

Emalee Johanna Anderson pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted home invasion and was sentenced Monday to 18 months probation on the condition that she continues to meet requirements of the Berrien County Drug Treatment Court, according to Berrien County Trial Court Judge Sterling R. Schrock.

Anderson, 25, was also sentenced to 125 days in the Berrien County Jail with 125 days served and was ordered to pay $658 in fees and costs.

“I’m open to any help you’re willing to give me,” Anderson said. “What I’ve been doing has not been working for me. I’m ready to take the steps to actually try to live a better life.”

Michigan Home Invasion Third Degree is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine of not more than $2,000, or both.

The Berrien County Drug Treatment Court targets individuals on probation for felony-level offenses who have a significant substance abuse history.

“You need to buckle down and get things in order for yourself and follow through on these issues,” Shrock said. “Once you get out of jail, if you’re not compliant then you’re setting yourself up for potentially a greater period of incarceration. You need to work on what you need to do to be successful with the probation sentence.”

Anderson said that she understood the gravity of the situation.

“I just feel like I need that extra push,” she said.

Shantell Denise Duis, of Niles, was convicted of stealing a Financial Transaction Device without consent and sentenced to two years probation and was ordered to pay $965.88 in court costs.

In Michigan, stealing a FTD without consent is a felony punishable by as much as $5,000 in fines and up to four years in prison.

Dennis Eugene Rizzo, of Niles, pleaded guilty to possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and was sentenced to pay $1,058 in fees and was ordered to forfeit his Springfield 40-caliber handgun.

Possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle is a felony offense that carries a maximum prison sentence of two years.