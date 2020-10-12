October 12, 2020

Buchanan High School students will be learning remotely Thursday and Friday this week following an announcement after school on Wednesday. After a third student tested positive for COVID-19, the administration announced trial remote learning. (Leader photo/CHRISTINA CLARK)

Bucks back in class Monday after Buchanan High School ran remote learning trial

By Christina Clark

Published 4:35 pm Monday, October 12, 2020

BUCHANAN — On Wednesday, Oct. 7, Buchanan High School students and staff were informed Thursday and Friday would be a “remote trial run.” Monday morning, students were back in classrooms to learn in-person.

The announcement was made in a letter to parents and guardians by BHS Principal Stacey DeMaio and Buchanan Community School Superintendent Patricia Johnson. The letter was also published on BHS’s Facebook page.

Thursday and Friday were schedule as half days, but rather than meeting in person as planned, students met with instructors virtually.

The trial run for remote learning came after a third BHS student tested positive for COVID-19. It was a decision made in a timeline that would simulate what a transition from in-person to remote learning could look like, in the event of a school or state mandated closure.

“Parents, teachers and students were all told at the same time that we were closing,” DeMaio said. “It gave everyone a realistic expectation of how fast this decision can be made and how quickly plans have to be made.”

In the letter posted to the BHS Facebook page on Wednesday, DeMaio said the trial run was a way to be “proactive and maintain continuity in [their] academics.”

DeMaio thought the trial run went “fairly well.”

“We obviously learned a few things along the way,” she said.

According to both Johnson and DeMaio, surveys have been sent to parents and guardians of the high school students to gather feedback from the trial run.

“I’ll know more based on those responses,” DeMaio said.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Bucks back in class Monday after Buchanan High School ran remote learning trial

Cass County

Cass County K9 tracks down missing injured motorcyclist

Cass County

Edwardsburg Middle School closed for week due to COVID-19

Business

Brentwood celebrates 20 years, recognizes staff members

Education

Four Vikings join MTU Husky investment tournament

Brandywine Education

Band marches on, Niles band season continues without football, competitions

News

‘Boo’-ks for kids: Niles bookstore extends free books to area children, teenagers in October

Cass County

Dowagiac man hospitalized after Saturday morning crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police, fire departments to host second annual Battle of The Badges blood drive

Dowagiac

Lowe’s, Lewis Cass ISD team up to build sheds for elementary schools

Cass County

Elkhart man airlifted to hospital after Cass County crash

Cass County

Two men sentenced in cases related to motor vehicle theft

Berrien County

Students, staff in quarantine at local school districts due to positive COVID cases

Cassopolis

Cass County SERVPRO donates smoke detectors to local fire departments

News

Leader Publications’ top stories of the week, Oct. 5-9

Berrien County

Jury trials return in Cass, Berrien counties after seven-month hiatus

Berrien County

Brandywine announces first COVID case

Dowagiac

Five arrested in Pokagon Township for drugs, firearms, stolen vehicle

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department offering drive-thru flu vaccine clinics

Buchanan

Buchanan named the Nicest Place in America by Reader’s Digest

Cass County

$459,485 in state grants awarded to Cass County Problem-Solving/Treatment Courts

Berrien County

Sorority brings awareness to suicide prevention

Buchanan

Driver flees after car vs. Amtrak crash