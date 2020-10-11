October 12, 2020

Edwardsburg Middle School closed for week due to COVID-19

By Staff Report

Published 11:40 pm Sunday, October 11, 2020

EDWARDSBURG — Around 9 p.m. Sunday evening, Edwardsburg Public Schools announced on its Facebook page that Edwardsburg Middle School would be closed for the coming week.

The post from Edwardsburg Public Schools Superintendent Jim Knoll was addressed to parents and guardians of students at the middle school.

According to Knoll, Edwardsburg Middle School will be closed from Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16, due to COVID-19 related reasons.

The post encouraged parents and guardians to contact the middle school during normal hours with questions.

A notification on the Edwardsburg Public Schools website showed a similar message, ending with “please stay healthy” from Knoll.

The closure of the middle school comes after three Edwardsburg Middle School teachers and 41 students had been asked to quarantine last Thursday, as they followed guidance from the Van Buren/Cass County Health Department.

Print Article

Cass County

Edwardsburg Middle School closed for week due to COVID-19

Business

Brentwood celebrates 20 years, recognizes staff members

Education

Four Vikings join MTU Husky investment tournament

Brandywine Education

Band marches on, Niles band season continues without football, competitions

News

‘Boo’-ks for kids: Niles bookstore extends free books to area children, teenagers in October

Cass County

Dowagiac man hospitalized after Saturday morning crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police, fire departments to host second annual Battle of The Badges blood drive

Dowagiac

Lowe’s, Lewis Cass ISD team up to build sheds for elementary schools

Cass County

Elkhart man airlifted to hospital after Cass County crash

Cass County

Two men sentenced in cases related to motor vehicle theft

Berrien County

Students, staff in quarantine at local school districts due to positive COVID cases

Cassopolis

Cass County SERVPRO donates smoke detectors to local fire departments

News

Leader Publications’ top stories of the week, Oct. 5-9

Berrien County

Jury trials return in Cass, Berrien counties after seven-month hiatus

Berrien County

Brandywine announces first COVID case

Dowagiac

Five arrested in Pokagon Township for drugs, firearms, stolen vehicle

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department offering drive-thru flu vaccine clinics

Buchanan

Buchanan named the Nicest Place in America by Reader’s Digest

Cass County

$459,485 in state grants awarded to Cass County Problem-Solving/Treatment Courts

Berrien County

Sorority brings awareness to suicide prevention

Buchanan

Driver flees after car vs. Amtrak crash

Education

Edwardsburg Middle School student wins online art competition

Berrien County

Berrien Community Foundation awards more than $175,000 at annual meeting