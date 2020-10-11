Edwardsburg Middle School closed for week due to COVID-19

EDWARDSBURG — Around 9 p.m. Sunday evening, Edwardsburg Public Schools announced on its Facebook page that Edwardsburg Middle School would be closed for the coming week.

The post from Edwardsburg Public Schools Superintendent Jim Knoll was addressed to parents and guardians of students at the middle school.

According to Knoll, Edwardsburg Middle School will be closed from Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16, due to COVID-19 related reasons.

The post encouraged parents and guardians to contact the middle school during normal hours with questions.

A notification on the Edwardsburg Public Schools website showed a similar message, ending with “please stay healthy” from Knoll.

The closure of the middle school comes after three Edwardsburg Middle School teachers and 41 students had been asked to quarantine last Thursday, as they followed guidance from the Van Buren/Cass County Health Department.