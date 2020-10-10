Dowagiac man hospitalized after Saturday morning crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – A Dowagiac man was hospitalized after being involved in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
According to Sheriff Richard J. Behnke, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a two-vehicle crash at 12:26 a.m.
The crash occurred at M62 Highway and Brownsville Street in Jefferson Township.
According to deputies’ investigation, a small bus being driven by South Bend resident, Mohdjamal Al-Khalil, 65, failed to yield right-of-way to another oncoming vehicle, driven by Dowagiac resident Thomas Poling, 64. Al-Khalil was reportedly attempting to cross M62 Highway on Hospital Street/Brownsville Street, and pulled in front of Poling, who was northbound on M62 Highway.
Poling was transported to a hospital for injuries from the crash. Al-Khalil was not injured.
According to deputies, both drivers were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
Assisting agencies on the scene were the Cassopolis Area Fire Department and PrideCare Ambulance.
