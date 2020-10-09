Leader Publications’ top stories of the week, Oct. 5-9

It’s Friday afternoon, and so a perfect opportunity to sit down with a cup of coffee and take a moment or two to relax with some reading and catch up on the week that was.

In no particular order, these were Leader Publications’ most popular articles of the week:

Front Street building being demolished for Beckwith Park redevelopment

The demolition of the building at 135 S. Front St. began on Thursday. The downtown Dowagiac building is being demolished as part of the city of Dowagiac’s downtown development plan.

Niles High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

On Monday, Niles High School announced that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The school administration is working with the BCHD, and contact tracing will be conducted.

Mason’s Pumpkins to hold inaugural Harvest Festival

Mason Ausra is the owner and operator of Mason’s Pumpkins roadside stand in Dowagiac. The nine-year-old is preparing his pumpkins for Mason’s Pumpkins inaugural Harvest Festival, which takes place later this month.

NOVAK: Buchanan’s Fazi teaches us an important lesson

High school sports can provide a treasure trove of life lessons. In his column, Scott Novak breaks down how one Buchanan football player taught an entire community about what it means to be a teammate.

Wonderland Cinema will show movies indoors for first time in seven months

After being closed for seven months due to COVID-19 mandates, Wonderland Cinema, along with movie theaters throughout the state of Michigan, was given the go-ahead to reopen its doors with conditions to customers.