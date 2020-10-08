October 9, 2020

Daily Data: Friday, Oct. 9

By Staff Report

Published 11:08 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020

GOLF

DIVISION 3 REGIONAL

At Lake Doster G.C. Plainwell

Medalist

Jordanne Norris, Battle Creek Harper Creek – 75

 

Team qualifiers

Charlotte 393, Harper Creek 403, Allegan 405

 

Edwardsburg 447

Chloe Baker 100, Channing Green 104, Chelsea Zeismer 117, Shelby Hardin 126, Liberty Hunsberger 135

 

Niles 458

Alexis Rauch 113, Maddie Lister 113, Baylee Davis 115, Maddie Fuller 117, Taylor Young 130

 

Dowagiac 460

Calley Ruff 93, Anna Ironside 112, Josie Lock 122, Emma Foote 133, Gabby Munson 133

 

VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSBURG 3, THREE RIVERS 0

At Edwardsburg

Match results

Edwardsburg d. Three Rivers 25-16, 29-27, 25-20

 

Individual statistics

Kills

Sophie Overmyer 9, Paige Miller 7, Emma Strefling 7, Macey Laubach 7

 

Digs

Jersey Bays 13, Strefling 11, Overmyer 10

 

Aces

Overmyer 2

 

Assists

Strefling 26

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 12-3

 

STURGIS 3, DOWAGIAC 0

At Sturgis

Match results

Sturgis d. Dowagiac 25-13, 26-24, 25-20

 

Individual statistics

Kills

Megan Davis 8, Riley Stack 6, Allie Conner 2, Emma Allen 1, Alanah Smith 1

 

Digs

Davis 13, Conner 13, Jessie Hulett 11, Riley Stack 5, Anna Dobberstein 5, Alana Smith 1

 

Aces

Stack 2, Conner 2, Allen 1

 

Assists

Hulett 14

Varsity record: Dowagiac 6-9, 2-5 Wolverine

 

SOCCER

SOUTH HAVEN 2, NILES 2

At Niles

Halftime score

South Haven 1, Niles 0

 

Second half

N – Cade Vota (Alejandro Rios assist)

N – Dominic Thornton (Vota assist)

Varsity record: Niles 7-5-2, 4-0-2 BCS

 

BRANDYWINE 7, BUCHANAN 2

At Buchanan

Halftime score

Brandywine 4, Buchanan 1

 

First half

BW – Bryce Taberski (Clayton Adams assist)

BW – Adams (Tyler Deming assist)

BW – Adams (Andrew Schadler assist)

BU – Britton Philips

BW – Schadler (Jacob She assist)

 

Second half

BU – Philip

BW – Hunter Inman

BW – Adams (Taberski assist)

BW – Inman (Jose Lopez assist)

 

Shots on goal

Brandywine 41

Buchanan 8

 

Saves

Brandywine 3

Buchanan 23

 

Corner kicks

Brandywine 3

Buchanan 0

 

DOWAGIAC 3, PAW PAW 2

At Paw Paw

Halftime score

Paw Paw 2, Dowagiac 0

 

First half

D – Ethan Hannapel (Alex Hernandez assist)

D – Jordan Simpson

D – Hernandez (Isaac Saavedra assist)

 

Second half

PP – Jay Stevens

PP – Jason Rocz (Stevens assist)

 

Shots on goal

Dowagiac 19

Paw Paw 12

 

Saves

Dowagiac 9 (Alejandro Martinez)

Paw Paw 16

 

Corner kicks

Dowagiac 2

Paw Paw 3

Varsity record: Dowagiac 8-2-1, 5-2-1 Wolverine

 

CROSS COUNTRY

Southwest 10 Jamboree

At Decatur

Boys team score

Cassopolis 15, Decatur DNF, White Pigeon DNF

 

Cassopolis finishers

  1. Cole Millirans 19:00.21, 2. Robert Ward 19:00.83, 3. William Westphal 19:51, 4. Aidan Ward 20:31, Jaren Waldschmidt 20:45, 6. Ben Gillesby 20:55, 11. Austin Smego 23:31

 

Girls Results

Cassopolis finishers

  1. Lauren Anderson 21:50, 3 Alexis Millirans 24:16, 6. Sydney Anderson 26:18
