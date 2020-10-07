October 7, 2020

Third Buchanan student tests positive for COVID-19

By Staff Report

Published 1:22 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020

BUCHANAN — A third Buchanan High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Buchanan Community Schools Superintendent Patricia Robinson announced the news Wednesday. The newest COVID-19 case is connected to two other students who recently tested positive last Thursday and Monday, respectively.

According to Robinson, the students tested positive due to close contact with each other during activities outside of school hours.

Robinson said the district is currently working the Berrien County Health Department to determine next steps. In working with the health department, anyone who has been within 6 feet of a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 for 15 minutes or more, regardless of if they were wearing a mask, is required to quarantine for 14 days.

Health officials are working to contact all individuals affected by the most recent positive COVID-19 case at Buchanan High School.

Buchanan Community Schools will continue to provide updates to this situation.

“Please join me in sending healing thoughts to our student,” Robinson said.

