MHSAA partners with iWanamaker to provide golf live scoring

EAST LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association is providing live scoring of its regional and finals events for the girls and boys golf seasons during the 2020-21 school year via the MHSAA Golf app created and operated by the Wanamaker Corporation and iWanamaker.

Girls Golf Regionals began in the Lower Peninsula on Monday, and will continue through Oct. 10. Lower Peninsula Girls Golf Finals will be played Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16-17, respectively.

Those who wish to follow this year’s MHSAA golf postseasons in real time may download the MHSAA Golf app, available for both iOS or Android. The app will provide live scoring, leaderboards and scorecards for all MHSAA postseason events.

“We’re excited to work with iWanamaker on a scoring platform that we believe will add to the excitement of the event for fans and the golfers themselves,” said MHSAA assistant director Cody Inglis, who serves as the association’s administrator of girls and boys golf. “The opportunity to follow how every competitor is faring on the course, after every hole, has the potential to make this a next-level experience for high school golf.”

Schools across Michigan have used the MHSAA Golf app throughout this fall’s girls golf regular season. The app charges for a “ticket” for events to be followed — $5 each for MHSAA regionals and finals. Those who have used the app during the regular season may continue to utilize their $90 family season tickets or $30 single season tickets for MHSAA events as well.

The MHSAA Golf app allows golfers to input their scores after each hole in real-time, with that data then viewable by fans and tournament officials. An added benefit, the use of the digital app by individual golfers also eliminates any need to exchange paper scorecards, further minimizing risk as part of COVID-19 precautions.

Live scores from MHSAA tournament events also are available online, linked from the Girls Golf page of the MHSAA Website at mhsaa.com/Sports/Girls-Golf. “Tickets” from iWanamaker are still required to watch the live scoring on the website.