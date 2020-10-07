LETTER TO THE EDITOR: onsider Amy East as the next House District 59 representative

If we can set aside political party labels for just a moment, I am asking all Michigan House District 59 readers of this letter to carefully consider Amy East as the next House District 59 representative.

I have never met anyone more solidly grounded in the values I pray we all hold in common than Amy East — family, community, education, love of neighbor. Amy leads with her heart and acts with intelligence informed by solid common sense.

She is a multi-generational child of this district and understands the social dynamics as only one born and raised here can.

For true representation of our community in the State House, vote for Amy East, Michigan House District 59.

Dennis Smith

Sturgis