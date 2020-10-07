October 7, 2020

Carol Miller, of Niles



Published 8:45 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020

March 17, 1947 — Oct. 2, 2020

Carol Miller, 73, of Niles, passed away at her home on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Carol was born on March 17, 1947, in Columbus, to the late William and Imogene (Stone) Pack.

Carol married the love of her life, Robert Miller, and together raised their four daughters. They were happily married until Robert’s passing in 1998.

Carol spent much time in the kitchen cooking and baking. She enjoyed crocheting and tending to her garden. She could always be found singing and dancing. She was an avid reader, especially of mystery thrillers such as James Patterson, and she loved her coffee.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents; her sister, Lula Belle; and brother, Parris.

Carol is survived by her children, Linda (Trevor) Nilson, of Niles, Laura (James) Strickland, of Waycross, Georgia, Konnie Strickland, of Waycross, Georgia, and Stacey Poe, of Dowagiac; 22 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; siblings, Randall Pack, of Washington, Geraldine (Richard) Odiorne, of Paw Paw, Michigan, James (Donna) Pack, of Washington, William (Ruth) Pack, of Washington, Curtis Pack, of Washington, and Melinda Pack, of Washington; and many extended family members and close friends.

Funeral services will be at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles. A time of visitation will precede the service, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brown Funeral Home or to gofundme.com/f/funeral-arrangements-for-carol-miller.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

