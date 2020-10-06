MDHHS issues emergency order requiring schools to issue public notification of probable, confirmed COVID-19 cases

LANSING — Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon issued an Emergency Order requiring K-12 schools to provide public notice to the school community about probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 within 24 hours.

The order requires local health departments to notify schools within 24 hours of learning of a probable or confirmed school-associated case of COVID-19. Upon notification, schools must provide public notification on a highly visible location on the school’s website that covers the impacted building or location within 24 hours. Schools are encouraged to provide information about measures in place at the school to prevent transmission of COVID-19, as well as measures that individuals can take to prevent transmission.

“Recent outbreaks throughout the country demonstrate that COVID-19 can spread quickly in the school setting,” Gordon said. “Timely communication from schools to parents, guardians, students, teachers, staff and other persons affiliated with schools enables members of the school community to take measures to prevent spread of the virus.”

In addition to the public notice, local health departments will continue to provide direct notification to individuals who are, or are suspected, of being a close contact of school-associated case.

This order goes into effect on Monday, Oct. 12. Information about school outbreaks is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.