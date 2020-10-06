Daily Data: Wednesday, Oct. 9
CROSS COUNTRY
Boys results
EDWARDSBURG 15, DOWAGIAC DNF
Edwardsburg results
- Will Lehman 20:08, 3, Danny Guarino 21:23, 4. Kane McCrory 21:56, 6. Finn Divane 22:18, 9. Christopher McGregor 24:27, 10. Andrew Letter 36:37
Dowagiac results
- Cole Parker 17:08, 5. Jonathan Phillips 22:13, 7. Logan Wallace 23:32, 8. Noah Phillips 23:51
Girls results
EDWARDSBURG 18, DOWAGIAC 42
Edwardsburg results
- Macy Andress 22:41, 2. Jessica Ferguson 23:22, 4. Abby Hess 24:35, 5. Delani Stull 24:44, 6. Claire Ritchey 25:04, 9. Athena Chapman 27:01, 10. Lili Szalai 27:43, 12. Rylee Keefe 33:33
Dowagiac finishers
- Erin Beck 23:52, 7. Laura Schaller 25:39, 8. Martha Schaller 26:02, 11. Caitlyn Yakim 31:56, 13. Faith Green 33:55
BCS JAMBOREE
At New Buffalo
Boys team scores
Lawrence 17, Brandywine 38, Buchanan DNF
Overall winner
Isaiah Beiter, Lawrence – 17:46
Brandywine results
- Micah Colby 20:52, 8. Bryce Taberski 21:14, 12. Mason Young 22:21, 14. Ethan Ohara 22:57, 17. Gage Hoskin 23:57
Buchanan results
- Walker Barz 18:25, 13. Caden Mattingly 22:48, 15. Luke Sherwood 23:00, 16. Frank Furst 23:22
Girls team scores
Buchanan 32, Brandywine 42, Lawrence 48
Overall winner
Allison Lauri, Brandywine – 22:30
Buchanan finishers
- Alyvia Baker 23:27, 7. Katie DeVlaminck 24:24, 8. Joy Kaltenbach 25:01, 9. Maddix Roberts 25:45, 15. Morgan Koenigshof 27:32, 19. Lorna Matuszewski 29:57, 20. Cailyn Morris 30:24
Additional Brandywine finishers
- Morgan Horvath 22:34, 14. Karla Avina-Rios 27:00, 16. Madison Franks 28:20, 21. Annie Youngs 34:25
VOLLEYBALL
EDWARDSBURG 3, STURGIS 1
At Sturgis
Match results
Edwardsburg d. Sturgis 14-25 28-26, 25-19, 26-24
Individual statistics
Kills
Macey Laubach 17, Paige Miller 9, Sophie Overmyer 9
Blocks
Emma Strefling 2, Liz Pederson 2
Digs
Strefling 20, Overmyer 18, Jersey Bays 14
Aces
Strefling 4, Overmyer 3
Assists
Strefling 3
Varsity records: Edwardsburg 11-3, 4-0 Wolverine
