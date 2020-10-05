Niles High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

NILES — Just after 9 p.m. Monday, an update appeared on the Niles High School Facebook page. The post revealed an NHS staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Today, we received notification that an NHS staff member tested positive for COVID-19,” Niles High School Principal Molly Brawley wrote in the letter. “Following the protocols already established for this situation, we have been working in partnership with local public health officials from the Berrien County Health Department and are working to support all needs for follow-up with those individuals who may have had COVID-19 exposure in this case.”

The letter continued that the school administration is working with the BCHD, and contact tracing will be conducted. Those determined to have had close contact with the staff member will be notified and given instructions to quarantine for 14 days. Individuals not contacted by the BCHD should not be concerned, Brawley said.

“We assure you we are taking all recommended and necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Brawley said. “Please use this notification as a reminder to talk to your children about the importance of practicing health and safety precautions to mitigate the spread of all illness.”

The letter from Brawley listed wearing a cloth covering or mask when near other people, hand washing, monitoring symptoms and staying home when having symptoms as ways to slow or stop spread of illness.

According to the Facebook post, “All Niles Community Schools families were notified by School Messenger [Monday evening] of [the] NHS Staff Member testing positive for COVID-19.”