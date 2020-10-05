New cardiologist joins Lakeland Heart and Vascular

ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland recently welcomed cardiologist Dale Leffler to the medical staff.

Leffler is seeing patients alongside a team of eight physicians and six advanced practitioners at Lakeland Heart and Vascular, with office locations in Niles and St. Joseph.

Leffler earned his medical degree from Michigan State College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed an internal medicine residency at Ingham Regional Medical Center in Lansing. He is fellowship trained in interventional cardiology and has more than 19 years of experience in the medical field.

Prior to joining Lakeland, he cared for cardiovascular patients at Spectrum Health Medical Group in Holland. He also serves as a clinical instructor at Michigan State University for the past 11 years. Leffler is a member of the American Osteopathic Association and the American College of Cardiology. He has performed several research studies with a focus on carotid stenting and atrial fibrillation.

Providers at Lakeland Heart and Vascular diagnose and treat conditions involving the cardiac system including heart failure, arrhythmias, coronary heart disease, and peripheral artery disease among others. For more information, or to find a physician, visit lakelandheart.com.