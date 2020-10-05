October 5, 2020

Dowagiac woman injured in single vehicle crash

By Staff Report

Published 10:07 am Monday, October 5, 2020

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP — A Dowagiac woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported his office investigated a single-vehicle car crash around 12:30 p.m. Friday.  This crash occurred at Dailey Road and Peavine Street in La Grange Township.

Initial investigation shows a vehicle operated by Erica Quintero, 41, of Dowagiac, left the roadway at the intersection of Dailey Road and Peavine Street. She struck an embankment and several smaller trees.

Quintero was injured in the crash and taken to Lakeland Hospital, Niles for treatment.

Seat belts and Airbags were employed in the crash, according to deputies. Alcohol and narcotics were not factors in the crash.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Cass County Animal Control, Pokagon Tribal Police, Michigan State Police, Cass Central Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance.

This crash remains under investigation at this time.

