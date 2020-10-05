October 5, 2020

Buchanan Area Senior Center temporarily closes due to COVID-19

By Staff Report

Published 4:39 pm Monday, October 5, 2020

BUCHANAN — The Buchanan Area Senior Center will be closed for two weeks after the family member of a volunteer and staff member was diagnosed with COVID-19.
The announcement came Monday from Executive Director Adam Burck. The center will remain closed until Oct. 19 to allow for staff testing and facility sanitation.

“Out of an abundance of concern for our seniors, who are at high risk for serious COVID-19 complications, and for our staff, who are on the front line, we have decided to close our facility for two weeks,” Burck wrote in a letter to the community. “Please note that the risk to our patrons and others who have visited our facility is very low, but we are closing ou of extreme caution for our patrons.”

While the facility is closed, the Buchanan Senior Center will still offer its Meals on Wheels program, monthly food commodities distribution, the compassionate callers club, medical transportation and senior lunches via curbside pickup.

