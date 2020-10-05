Niles JV wins South Haven Quad

SOUTH HAVEN — The Niles JV volleyball team swept the South Haven Quad Saturday.

The Vikings defeated Comstock 25-16, 25-15, Berrien Springs 25-13, 25-15, and South Haven 26-24, 25-16.

“It was an exciting day of volleyball,” said Niles coach Sammee Schalle. “These girls deserved those wins today with all the hard work they have put in. We made some lineup changes early on in the day and with those changes came some mishaps in some matches we had to change and fix. The girls did great in transitioning and adapting to the change. It really shows how much they trust each other when lineup changes are made in the middle of the day.”

Niles is now 9-1-2 on the season. It is back on the court Wednesday against Comstock.

Individual statistics

Laila Vance 2 aces, 6 points, 6 assists, 2 digs; Samarah Custard 8 aces, 18 points, 6 kills, 16 assists, 10 digs; Emerson Garrard 4 aces, 12 points, 1 kill, 17 digs; Ella Asmus 9 kills, 6 digs; Amirah Lee 3 kills; Tia Cornelius 9 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs; Chloie Alkire3 aces, 14 points, 6 kills, 1 block, 18 digs; Kenzie Norton 2 kills, 1 dig; Stella McDaniel 8 aces, 27 points, 1 kill, 32 assists; Kailyn Miller 3 aces, 10 points, 5 kills, 26 digs; Zoe Gondeck 4 aces, 12 points, 9 kills, 3 blocks, 3 assists, 4 digs; Anna Kennedy 9 kills, 1 block, 1 assist