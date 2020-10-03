One man injured in crash on Redfield
NILES — A Niles man was injured when he swerved to miss a deer early Saturday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.
Kenneth A. Fox was driving west on Redfield Street in Milton Township at 1:49 a.m. when the accident occurred.
When Fox swerved to miss the animal, he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway to the south and struck a vehicle and large landscaping rocks.
Fox was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
He was wearing a seat belt, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Deputies were assisted by Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police, SMCAS Ambulance and Edwardsburg Fire.
Cass County Commissioners approve purchase of UV disinfection system
CASSOPOLIS — Since March, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of American lives — and now, it is... read more