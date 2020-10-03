October 3, 2020

One man injured in crash on Redfield

By Staff Report

Published 6:10 am Saturday, October 3, 2020

NILES — A Niles man was injured when he swerved to miss a deer early Saturday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

Kenneth A. Fox was driving west on Redfield Street in Milton Township at 1:49 a.m. when the accident occurred.

When Fox swerved to miss the animal, he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway to the south and struck a vehicle and large landscaping rocks.

Fox was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

He was wearing a seat belt, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Deputies were assisted by Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police, SMCAS Ambulance and Edwardsburg Fire.

