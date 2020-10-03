October 3, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Join in voting for VandenHeede for State Representative

By Submitted

Published 7:54 am Saturday, October 3, 2020

The framers of the City of Niles government and later the Niles Charter Commission were infinitely wise in their application of non-partisanship for the city government. We could do well to learn from their belief and understanding of service in the betterment of constituents and communities without the challenges posed by partisan politics.

It is in that light that I am supporting Dan VandenHeede for Representative of the 78th District. I worked with Dan for more than 17 years on the Niles City Council. Dan was the representative of the second ward and me as mayor. Those who know us both, know that Dan and I disagreed on many issues, often quite vehemently, but we always maintained a mutual respect for each other’s positions and service to the citizens of our community. Dan has always been and remains passionate in his convictions and his desire to improve the community. Dan respects and encourages participation and transparency.

Dan’s experience on the council will benefit him in Lansing. He will be one of the very few representatives that understand the needs of communities like Niles.

For a long time, Lansing has lost sight of Main Street and smaller towns and cities. The state has continued its attack on revenue sharing to the point of degradation of our communities. Unfunded state mandates (and there are many) have negatively impacted our residents, the city and the city’s utility department. Lansing continues to turn a blind eye when asked to protect and promote communities.

With his perspective as a councilmember watching the Lansing assault on small towns and Main Street, Dan is uniquely positioned to understand small town needs and will work to ensure that Lansing understands and more importantly supports our communities.

Please join me in support of Dan VandenHeede for State Representative for the 78th District.

Mike McCauslin

Former Mayor

City of Niles

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Cass County Animal Control reunites dog with owner after three years

Cass County

Cass County Parks Department seeks input on parks plan

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes Brewing Company to host Dewey Lake Monster conference

Dowagiac

Local resident named Dowagiac Elks Lodge Citizen of The Year

News

One man injured in crash on Redfield

Cass County

Drunk driver sentenced to probation

Dowagiac

Local state representative provides update to Rotary

Cass County

Cass County Commissioners approve purchase of UV disinfection system

Cass County

Cass County hires new chief deputy treasurer

Business

Niles businesswoman launches online soap shop

Breaking News

Buchanan student tests positive for COVID-19

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

Business

Niles Planning Commission approves MichiCann special land use request

Berrien County

Local garden spotlights coming autumn colors

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces 11th annual Teacher Awards

Cass County

Cass County Youth Council observing Safe Sleep Awareness Month

Berrien County

Berrien County law enforcement and schools support students exposed to trauma through Handle with Care program

Dowagiac

SMC employees receiving COVID challenge coins

Giving

Niles Township firefighter leads effort to donate gear to departments in need

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac annual holiday ornament features Beckwith Theatre

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 124,687 cases, 6,762 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County leaders discuss racism, justice in healthcare

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission considers construction plans

Brandywine Education

Ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon debuted eight new tennis courts