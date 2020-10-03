October 3, 2020

Beverly B. Stukenborg

By Submitted

Published 7:53 am Saturday, October 3, 2020

Feb. 14, 1939 — Sept. 28, 2020

It is with great sadness we announce that on Monday Sept. 28, 2020, Beverly B. Stukenborg completed her life long journey to return to heaven who gave her to us on Feb. 14, 1939, in Cassopolis.

During those 81 years, whether she was playing in the woods with her brother and childhood friends, working at the Bendix Missile factory in Mishawaka (with top secret clearance), being a librarian at St. Teresa grade school, a cub scout leader, supporting Eastridge High School athletics, working at Deuschle-Gilmore Insurance for more than 40 years or for 52 years being part of the loving St. Teresa/St. John Paul II parish family, she loved every minute of it. Her hugs and caring smile, were legendary among her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Frances Shank. She is survived by her brother, Ernest Fred (Jill) Shank, of Cassopolis; sons, John (Michaela), of Granger, David (Kristine), of Bourbonnais, Illinois, Scott (Debbie), of Indianapolis; six grandchildren, Brittany, Cody, John J., Joseph, Elijah and Liam; great-granddaughter, Lily; and many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

Immediate family will gather for services on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at St. Teresa Church, Kankakee, Illinois. Extended family and friends can attend the service remotely via the St. John Paul II web page at HOME | St John Paul II and clicking on “Live Mass and Recordings” at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The family prefers memorial contributions be made to St. John Paul II Church, 956 S. 10th St., Kankakee, IL 60901.

Jensen Funeral Home, of Bourbonnais, Illinois is handling the arrangements.

