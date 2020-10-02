October 2, 2020

Niles businesswoman launches online soap shop

By Christina Clark

Published 8:51 am Friday, October 2, 2020

NILES — A new business is making suds locally.

Kaley Williams, of Niles, started her bubbling business a little over a month ago. As she worked to perfect the craft in the months leading up to launching, the hard work has resulted in the creation of Clay and Cactus Soapery.

Williams creates artisan, handmade soaps out of natural ingredients she sources locally. Her soaps are adorned with ingredients represented in the soaps themselves, like a dried orange slice, a star anise, lavender sprigs and cinnamon sticks.

“A lot of my ingredients come out of my own garden — the eucalyptus and lavender,” Williams said. “If I don’t have it, my friends are also big into gardening and have it.”
She said she makes a point to source many of the ingredients in her unique soaps locally.

“I use natural colorants in my products. I don’t use mica powders or dyes,” Williams said. “I use paprika in my milk and honey bar; it adds a little golden tone. With my Halloween bar that I’m about to launch, I’m using charcoal to dye it black.”

She also uses red clays in her soaps. Williams said these ingredients add an exfoliating element to the soaps.

The base of the soaps is a goat milk base.
“I try to choose products that naturally help heal and make people feel better,” Williams said. “Goat milk naturally has a lot of fatty acids that help with natural exfoliation and cleansing. It has a lot of healing properties because of the vitamins. It helps with collagen boosting and helps prevent acne.”

Williams has noted many are in the market look for a vegan product, and in the future, she may explore other recipes.

The new business came out of two needs: income, and the need to be creative.

“I have been out of work because of COVID,” Williams said.

Not having any luck with applications for work, she decided to strike out on her own.

“I have to do something. I can’t provide with nothing,” Williams said. “[With this shop], I get to do things that I enjoy doing. I enjoy decorating and interior design. To be able to bring it to the market and bring it to people who really like it. It’s been fun.”

Williams spent time months before launching her shop working with her goat milk formula and different combinations of ingredients to get the scents just right. She sent samples to friends and took note of their feedback as she continued experimenting.

Williams said she was not sure if people would support a custom soap shop right now.

“I figured people would think of it as an ‘I want’ product and not an ‘I need.’ I’m pleasantly surprised,” Williams said.

Just a month into business, she is already planning to launch new products in the next week.

In addition to her staple and fall soaps listed on her Etsy page, she will be launching a Halloween themed soap and bath salts to match her soaps.

In addition to Williams’ Etsy page for Clay and Cactus Soapery, she has an Instagram and Facebook page updated with product information and photographs.

“[Customers] want a personalized feel to their gifts,” Williams said. “They don’t want just some generic product they can pull off the shelf, most of the time.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Cass County hires new chief deputy treasurer

Business

Niles businesswoman launches online soap shop

Breaking News

Buchanan student tests positive for COVID-19

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

Business

Niles Planning Commission approves MichiCann special land use request

Berrien County

Local garden spotlights coming autumn colors

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces 11th annual Teacher Awards

Cass County

Cass County Youth Council observing Safe Sleep Awareness Month

Berrien County

Berrien County law enforcement and schools support students exposed to trauma through Handle with Care program

Dowagiac

SMC employees receiving COVID challenge coins

Giving

Niles Township firefighter leads effort to donate gear to departments in need

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac annual holiday ornament features Beckwith Theatre

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 124,687 cases, 6,762 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County leaders discuss racism, justice in healthcare

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission considers construction plans

Brandywine Education

Ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon debuted eight new tennis courts

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Navy veteran reunites with friend after 58 years

News

Niles City Council approves land purchase, aid for homeless

News

Niles mayor recommends trick-or-treat times

Berrien County

Following pursuit, two arrested for armed robbery at Admiral Gas Station

Breaking News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports one new COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves first responder hazard pay

News

Niles marijuana partner resigns following criminal charges

Berrien County

Benton Harbor man pleads guilty to Niles shooting