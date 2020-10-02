October 3, 2020

GALLERY: High school football Week 3

By Scott Novak

Published 11:26 pm Friday, October 2, 2020

DOWAGIAC — The high school football season reached the midway point of the regular season with one team earning its first win, another team coming from behind to win in the final seconds and another improving to 3-0.

At Dowagiac, the Chieftains picked up its first victory of the season with a 17-7 Wolverine Conference win over Otsego at Chris Taylor-Alumni Field.

At Niles, Brandywine scored with 34 seconds remaining to rally for a 28-22 victory over visiting South Haven at Selge Field.

Buchanan remained undefeated with a 35-15 win over Berrien Springs at Memorial Field.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Drunk driver sentenced to probation

Dowagiac

Local state representative provides update to Rotary

Cass County

Cass County Commissioners approve purchase of UV disinfection system

Cass County

Cass County hires new chief deputy treasurer

Business

Niles businesswoman launches online soap shop

Breaking News

Buchanan student tests positive for COVID-19

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

Business

Niles Planning Commission approves MichiCann special land use request

Berrien County

Local garden spotlights coming autumn colors

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces 11th annual Teacher Awards

Cass County

Cass County Youth Council observing Safe Sleep Awareness Month

Berrien County

Berrien County law enforcement and schools support students exposed to trauma through Handle with Care program

Dowagiac

SMC employees receiving COVID challenge coins

Giving

Niles Township firefighter leads effort to donate gear to departments in need

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac annual holiday ornament features Beckwith Theatre

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 124,687 cases, 6,762 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County leaders discuss racism, justice in healthcare

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission considers construction plans

Brandywine Education

Ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon debuted eight new tennis courts

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Navy veteran reunites with friend after 58 years

News

Niles City Council approves land purchase, aid for homeless

News

Niles mayor recommends trick-or-treat times

Berrien County

Following pursuit, two arrested for armed robbery at Admiral Gas Station

Breaking News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports one new COVID-19 death