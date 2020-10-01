October 2, 2020

Daily Data: Friday, Oct. 2

By Staff Report

Published 10:51 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020

TENNIS

BCS Athletic Conference Tournament

Team scores

Berrien Springs 12, Brandywine 7, Buchanan 6, South Haven 6

 

Regular season records

Berrien Springs 5-0, Brandywine 3-1-1, Buchanan 1-2-2, South Haven 0-1-4, Bridgman/New Buffalo 1-2-2, Niles 0-4-1

 

Final standings

  1. Berrien Springs, 2. Brandywine, 3. Buchanan, 4. South Haven, 5. Bridgman/New Buffalo, 6. Niles

 

Flight champions

Singles

  1. Thomas Matuszewski (BU) d. Paul Cho (BS) 7-5, 5-7, 6-3; 2. Rylen Baker (BU) Payton Anderson (BS) 7-5, 6-1; 3. Colby Borgman (BU) d. Kalen O’Sullivan 6-4, 6-3; 4. Jack Elliott (BS) d. Corbin Gamble (BW) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

 

Doubles

  1. Adam Johnson-Erik Belin (BS) d. Caleb Byrd-Josh Sachman (BW) 6-2, 6-4; 2. Zach Nannfeldt-Brandon Tripp (BS) d. Carson Knapp-Gabe Gouin (BW) 6-2, 6-3; 3. Bode Bosch-Matt Veach (BW) d. Erik Blake-Ben Cook (BS) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3; 4. Nate Giessner-Xavier Haack (BS) d. Ragjit Gorja-Brody Prenkert 6-4, 6-3

 

VOLLEYBALL

Watervliet Tri

At Watervliet

Match results

Brandywine d. Watervliet 16-25, 25-22, 15-9; Saugatuck d. Brandywine 25-15, 21-25, 18-16

 

Individual results

Kills

Kristen Alvord 25, Kadence Brumitt 18, Clara DePriest 7, Haley Scott 7

 

Blocks

Scott 1, Brumitt 1

 

Aces

Oliva Laurita 3, Scott 2, Brumitt 1, Scott 1

 

Assists

DePriest 29, Elizabeth Stockdale 25, Ellie Knapp 4

Varsity record: 6-4

 

OTSEGO 3, DOWAGIAC 2

At Dowagiac

Match results

Otsego d. Dowagiac 20-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-18, 15-11

 

Individual statistics

Kills

Caleigh Wimberly 16, Megan Davis 14, Riley Stack 9, Alanah Smith 6, Emma Allen 4, Abbey Dobberstein 3

 

Blocks

Stack 2, Wimberley 1, Allen 1, Dobberstein 1, Smith 1

 

Digs

Allie Conner 30, Wimberley 27, Davis 11, Jessie Hulett 10, Stack 8, Dobberstein 3, Alivia Murray 2, Anna Dobberstein 2, Smith 2

 

Aces

Hulett 3, Stack 2, Conner 2, Wimberley 1

 

Assists

Hulett 39

Varsity record: Dowagiac 5-7m 2-4 Wolverine

 

EDWARDSBURG 3, PLAINWELL 0

At Plainwell

Match results

Edwardsburg d. Plainwell 29-27, 25-17, 25-21

 

Individual statistics

Kills

Macey Laubach 12, Paige Miller 8, Sophie Overmyer 8

 

Blocks

Emma Strefling 2, Miller 2

 

Digs

Jersey Bays 16, Strefling 16, Overmyer 11

 

Aces

Laubach 1

 

Assists

Strefling 6

