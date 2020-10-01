October 1, 2020

Buchanan student tests positive for COVID-19

By Staff Report

Published 7:02 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020

BUCHANAN — A student at Buchanan Community Schools has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news came from a letter Superintendent Patricia Robinson sent to the community Thursday. According to the letter, the student, who will not be named due to federal privacy laws, is currently self-quarantining.

“Upon learning the news, we contacted the Berrien County Health Department and have been working with them on the next steps,” Robinson wrote. “We will support the health department in its handling of the process and the appropriate notifications.”

Health department officials are currently in contact with individuals with an elevated risk of exposure who may have been in recent close contact with the student. All families directly impacted by this news will be contacted by either Buchanan Community Schools or the Berrien County Health Department.

Robinson said Buchanan Community Schools will continue to provide updates as need through the district’s website, buchananschools.com.

“Thank you for your continued support,” Robinson said in her letter. “By working together, we will get through these challenging times. As you know, the well-being of our students, staff and families, is our number one priority. Please join me in sending healing thoughts to our student.”

