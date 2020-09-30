September 30, 2020

Ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon debuted eight new tennis courts

By Christina Clark

Published 10:00 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020

NILES — Bobcat athletes will no longer have to drive four miles across town with their tennis gear to a public park to perfect their serves.

Brandywine Community Schools hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to officially debut the eight tennis courts sitting at the entrance of the middle and high school on Bell Road. More than 20 people were in attendance, not including the Bobcats’ tennis teams.

The new tennis courts include a parking lot, storm water retention basin, sidewalk connecting the courts to the school, and placement of water and sewer lines for future concession stands and restrooms.

“These courts a long time coming — 25-plus years,” said Brandywine Superintendent Karen Weimer. “During that time, our tennis teams had to drive across town to public parks for practice. During that time, our tennis team has been consistently successful, winning various conference and regional titles, advancing players to state and regional tournaments. These courts are owed to them.”

The construction was approved in February, with construction slated to begin in March. Despite COVID-19 mandates and shutdowns, the $600,000 tennis courts were completed on time and on budget.

Representatives from both firms involved in the construction were in attendance. Chris Bayak, regional manager of architecture from Wightman and Marv Selge, Jr., president of Selge Construction Co.

Selge presented a donation of $40,000 to Weimer during the ceremony for the Brandywine athletic department. He cited all of the skills learned in sports applying to the rest of life after high school.

“All of those things you learn today, you carry with the rest of your life,” said Selge, a Bobcats graduate and former athlete.

