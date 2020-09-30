September 30, 2020

Irene Leamon, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 8:52 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Sept. 2, 1928 — Sept. 22, 2020

Irene Lucille Leamon, 92, of Niles, mother, grand -, great-, and great-great-grandmother, scout leader, traveler and cheesecake artist died peacefully at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Brentwood Assisted Living in Niles following a brief illness.

She was born on Sept. 2, 1928, in Niles to Cleveland D. and Margaret (Horner) Hipshier, and was graduated from the former Central High School in Niles. She was employed for many years in the former Niles plant of Simplicity Pattern Company where she and many Niles housewives folded tissue paper dress patterns by hand.

Irene was formerly a member of the First Church of Christ — Christian in Niles until moving her membership to the Fairland Christian Church. She was one of the early volunteers to the Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service, riding and driving ambulances to care for the emergency medical needs of her community. She was well-known for her “no-bake” cheesecake, but also practiced traditional cooking and baking, and enjoyed canning the produce of their garden.

As a young mother, she volunteered as an adult leader of Girl Scouts, leading her troop through successful fund-raising activities that allowed troop trips to Hawaii and Mexico. Her service to Girl Scouts included several troops and more than thirty years. She also enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. with her husband to visit relatives and friends.

On Dec. 22, 1946, in Niles, she married Robert E. Leamon, with whom she celebrated the remarkable 70th anniversary of their wedding prior to his death on April 3, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her parents and by her siblings, Happy Hipshier, Myrtle Shepardson, Dorthea Seals, Catherine Bowerman, Fentalene Harrell, Pansy Cleary, Betsy Vandygriff, Jack Hipshier and Orelda Hipshier.

Surviving family includes her children, Robert E. (Dawn Myrick) Leamon Jr., of Cropwell, Alabama, and Kathleen Myer and Martha Ann Virgil, both of Niles; adopted daughter, Kathy Opick; a former son-in-law, Dale Myer; grandchildren, Dale (Tara) Myer, Kim (Chris) Corzine, Tammie (Shawn) Herrman, Robby Leamon III, Jodie (Casey) Kalinowski, Leah Virgil and DeLynda Virgil; great-grandchildren, Kylee, Jaycee and Aynslee Myer, Corbin Haines, Hallie and Christopher Corzine, Lane and Lexi Herrman, Obi and Rosie Ahmed and Amara Kosik; great-great-granddaughter, Adalynn Haines; and many nieces and nephews.

The family of Irene Leamon is gathering privately to honor her life and share memories. Committal will be in Mission Hills. Contributions in memory of Irene may be made to the Fairland Christian Church, 1811 River Bluff Road, Niles, MI 49120, fairlandchristianchurch.com/; or to the Michiana Christian Service Camp, 7383 Steinbauer Road, Niles, MI 49120, michianacamp.org. Online condolences may be left at: halbritterwickens.com.

Irene was active all of her life, working at Simplicity, gardening, canning, and producing cheesecakes from her home; leading girl scouts, visiting relatives and supporting her congregation; but most importantly loving her family and her God.

Print Article

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission considers construction plans

Brandywine Education

Ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon debuted eight new tennis courts

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Navy veteran reunites with friend after 58 years

News

Niles City Council approves land purchase, aid for homeless

News

Niles mayor recommends trick-or-treat times

Berrien County

Following pursuit, two arrested for armed robbery at Admiral Gas Station

Breaking News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports one new COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves first responder hazard pay

News

Niles marijuana partner resigns following criminal charges

Berrien County

Benton Harbor man pleads guilty to Niles shooting

Dowagiac

Despite rising COVID-19 cases, Dowagiac schools vote to return to in-person learning

Business

Niles City Council gives marijuana business 90-day extension

News

Michigan outdoors open for fall fun

Berrien County

Cass County Courts to continue to provide the public with access to justice via Zoom during COVID-19

Business

Local cinema readies to reopen after seven months

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Board of Education approves return to in-person instruction

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 122,735 cases, 6,731 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man pleads guilty to meth use

Berrien County

Absentee voting begins in Michigan

Berrien County

Berrien County Circuit Judge Charles LaSata elected as an officer of the Michigan Judges Association

Dowagiac

SMC enrolls 1,800 students for fall 2020

Berrien County

MDHHS makes COVID-19 recommendations about Halloween trick-or-treating, celebrations

News

Apple Festival Harvest Market offers venue for local vendors to sell wares

Berrien County

Region sees upward trend in house sales, values