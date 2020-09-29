Following pursuit, two arrested for armed robbery at Admiral Gas Station

NILES — An armed robbery at a Niles gas station has resulted in two arrests, according to the Niles City Police Department.

The arrests follow a robbery at the Admiral Gas Station, 640 Chicago Road, Niles, Sunday night. Two men reportedly entered the gas station at approximately 10:30 p.m. One used a large knife to intimidate the clerk, telling the clerk to lay on the floor.

As both men were collecting money and merchandise from the gas station, an unsuspecting customer entered. The suspects told the customer to leave the gas station, and then one customer ran outside after him. Threatening the customer with a knife, the suspect forced the customer back inside the gas station and made him lay on the floor

The two suspects eventually ran out of the gas station.

Officers quickly identified the two male suspects and located them together in a vehicle at the Niles McDonald’s. When officers attempted to make contact with the suspects, they drove away at a high rate of speed.

Niles City Police pursued the vehicle, and eventually a Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy assisted in the pursuit, which continued into Indiana. The suspects left the vehicle and fled on foot.

One of the suspects, Devonte Gibson, was caught while running and taken into custody. Police said the department has had many interactions with the suspect in the past

Gibson was arraigned Tuesday in Fifth District Court in Niles on armed robbery, unlawful imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $50,000.

A second suspect was arrested at a home in the 1500 block of N. 12th Street in the city of Niles. The suspect was found hiding inside the home and resisted arrest while being taken into custody. The suspect will be arraigned Wednesday.

No one was harmed during the incident.