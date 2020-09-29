COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports one new COVID-19 death

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Cass County reported one new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Tuesday, Cass County reported 552 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths. That number is up from 16 deaths reported Monday.

Berrien County reported 1,701 confirmed cases and 73 related deaths, while Van Buren County reported 683 cases and 15 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 1,549 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 364 recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 533 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 17 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 81 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 40 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 40 cases and 10 deaths among residents and 28 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and 10 cases among staff.

In total, Michigan has seen 123,633 COVID-19 cases and 6,751 related deaths.