Niles man pleads guilty to meth use

NILES — A Niles man is receiving jail time after pleading guilty to using a controlled substance.

Johnathan Micheal Tripp, 40, of Niles, pleaded guilty to use of methamphetamine second offense, and was sentenced to 21 days in jail and ordered to pay $898 in fees.

Tripp was brought into custody at the Berrien County Parole/Probation Office in Niles Aug. 8 and has served 45 days for violating parole established during his first methamphetamine conviction in December 2018.

In addition to the jail sentence and fines, Tripp’s driving privileges were suspended for 365 days.

“I know I messed up,” Tripp said. “I’m taking steps toward my recovery. I plan on continuing my recovery at Niles Community Healing Centers.”

An 18 year-old Niles teenager pleaded guilty to manufacturing 5 to 45 kilograms/200 plants or more of marijuana and was sentenced to two years probation and was ordered to pay $658 in costs.

“It’s the choices you make along the way,” said Judge Sterling R. Schrock. “This could be catastrophic for you. You’ve made some choices that have given yourself some significant responsibilities that other 18-year-olds don’t face.”

With the guilty plea, the teen was granted Michigan’s Holmes Youthful Trainee Act status. HYTA gives a young offender, ages 17 to 23, a chance to keep a criminal offense, including felonies, off his or her record.

Andrew Tyler Faust, 25, of Niles, pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing a police officer, reckless driving and contempt of court. He was sentenced to 55 days in jail with credit for 55 days served for contempt of court, which was concurrent with his resisting and obstructing a police officer charge. Faust was charged with contempt July 2 for failing to appear for a pre-sentence conference. He must also pay $198 in fees.

Faust was also ordered to pay $430 in costs for his reckless driving charge.