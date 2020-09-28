COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 122,735 cases, 6,731 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase in COVID-19 cases Monday.

Berrien County reported 1,691 confirmed cases and 73 related deaths as of Monday.

Cass County reported 546 cases and 16 deaths.

Nearby Van Buren County reported 682 cases and 15 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 1,525 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 364 recoveries, while Van Buren County has reported 533 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 17 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 81 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 40 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 40 cases and 10 deaths among residents and 28 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and 10 cases among staff.

In total, Michigan has seen 122,735 COVID-19 cases and 6,731 related deaths.