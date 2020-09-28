Berrien County Circuit Judge Charles LaSata elected as an officer of the Michigan Judges Association

BERRIEN COUNTY — On Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, Berrien County Circuit Judge Charles LaSata was elected as an officer of the Michigan Judges Association.

The Michigan Judges Association, MJA, is the largest judicial organization in the state of Michigan. It has more than 200 member judges who serve on the Circuit Court and Court of Appeals. MJA advocates for an independent judiciary and works to maintain the integrity of the Courts in our three-branch system of government, officials said. MJA also acts as a resource to the legislative and executive branches and works to provide continuing education for Michigan Judges.

Judge LaSata has been on the Board of MJA for more than ten years and presently serves as co-chair of the Legislative Committee. Judge LaSata will serve as the Treasurer of MJA in 2021.