Vernon J. Pote, of Dowagiac

Aug. 16, 1956 — Sept. 20, 2020

Vernon “Vern” John Pote, 66, of Dowagiac, passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, with his family by his side.

Vern was born on Aug. 16, 1954, to the late Lou Pote and Mary Dickinson in Chicago.

Vern was raised by his mother and step-father, Ray and Mary Acree, in California.

During his high school year’s, he moved back to Chicago and later joined the U.S. Army. After being medically discharged from the Army Vern had two daughters. Later he and his girlfriend, Cyndi Benson, moved to Michigan where they made their home. Vern and Cyndi remained together for the next 31 years. He was a family man through and through and was happiest when he was with his and Cyndi’s families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lou Pote, and Mary and Ray Acree; and his siblings, Bonnie Groleau and Pat Slocum.

Vern is survived by his daughters, Sabrina Pote, of Ontario, California and Katrina (Paul) Vazquez, of Riverside, California; girlfriend of 31 years, Cyndi Benson, of Dowagiac; grandchildren, Amber, Josie and Dante; siblings, Roger Pote, of Chicago, Marilyn (John) Console, of Perris, California, Raymond (Rhonda) Acree, of Hemet, California, Mryna (Paul) Shafer, of Phelan, California, and Ron (Angela) Acree, of Bonney Lake, Washington; and many extended family members and close friends.

In keeping with Vern’s wishes he has been cremated and no public services will be hosted.

