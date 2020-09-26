September 26, 2020

Sally Kimmey, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 8:14 am Saturday, September 26, 2020

Oct. 17, 1936 — Sept. 22, 2020

Sally Alexander-Kimmey, 83, of Dowagiac, passed away at her home with her family by her side on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 17, 1936, in Adamsville, Tennessee, to the late John and Josie (Hill) Elam. She was one of 12 children in the Elam family.

On Dec. 7, 1951, Sally married Billy Alexander and they raised their three children together. He passed away in 1990. On Dec. 6, 1992, Sally married James Kimmey at a service in Dowagiac.

Sally was the kind of person who had a contagious laugh. She enjoyed spending time gardening and canning and also had a passion for cooking. Many will remember Sally’s classy style and that she always looked impeccable. Sally had a strong faith and she and Billy spent many years in service driving the church bus. She taught Sunday school and was the proud recipient of the “Teacher of the Year” award.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Billy Alexander; her son, Billy Douglas Alexander in 2000; her great-grandson, Michael Drum in 2002; and six of her siblings.

Sally will be missed by her husband, James Kimmey, of Dowagiac; daughters, Pam (Phil) Hemenway, of Dowagiac, and Kathy (Verlin) Wallace, of Decatur; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Charles “Bud” (Hazel) Elam, of Dowagiac, Carolyn Fielder, of Winfield, Missouri, Jack (Maureen) Elam, of Marcellus, Betty “Deanie” Dennis, of Florida, Patsy Wallace, of Dowagiac, and Hillard (Diane) Elam, of Syracuse, Indiana; and many extended family members and close friends.

Cremation has taken place and due to COVID her family will be hosting a private burial at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to make a contribution in Sally’s honor may do so to Grace Hospice, 2725 Airview Blvd #101, Portage, MI 49002.

Memories, condolences, and photos may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.

