September 26, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Re-elect Shelton for mayor

By Submitted

Published 8:24 am Saturday, September 26, 2020

Mayor Shelton was one of the first people to welcome us to the community of Niles. He helped connect us with business owners and leaders within city government and listened when we shared our hopes for the growth of live events and music within city limits. He always shows his passion for this city and he wants great things for Niles. He is kind, patient and caring — qualities that are a gift in any political position. 

And he works hard.

Every time I go to Shelton’s Farm Market, he’s there bustling around taking care of things. When we needed a loading dock for a pallet shipment, without hesitation, Nick saw to the logistics of that delivery at his family business. Every time the water goes out, power goes down…anything… he’s on socials communicating the situations. He communicates. On top of all of that, he’s raising up the next generation of leaders within his beautiful family.

I have lived in many places, from New York City to Nashville to corn-country in southern Illinois. We have been fortunate to travel the world in our careers, but Niles is the first place that has truly, in all ways, felt like our home. After only six months. I attribute that to people like Nick Shelton. It is an honor to support him in his re-election.

Courtney Klimson

Niles

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Region sees upward trend in house sales, values

Cass County

Cass County Fair to host Halloween campout

Business

Dowagiac business celebrates 40 years

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer reopens movie theaters, strengthens mask requirements in schools

Berrien County

Sign ups now open for annual Rake a Difference event

Dowagiac

SMC president provides school update to Rotary

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township considers setback amendment, short-term rentals

Buchanan

Michigan Gateway Community Foundation presents check to aid Little Bucks Bookmobile

Education

Edwardsburg Intermediate School named one of the best schools in nation

Dowagiac

COVID-19 cases surge in Cass County

Cass County

Cassopolis teen partners with animal control to advertise adoptable animals with pizza orders

News

Harvest Market brings vendors together

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 119,597 cases, 6,700 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission candidates partake in forum

Buchanan

Buchanan Planning Commission considers multi-million dollar development

Cass County

Cass County Animal Control to host Empty the Shelters event

Business

Swirlyz Frozen Yogurt closes for the season due to COVID-19 setbacks

Buchanan

Local orchard offering fresh products, cider for fall

Cass County

Committee formed to review Lewis Cass ISD name

Dowagiac

JMG Student of the Year starts second year at SMC

Dowagiac

Hale’s True Value Hardware donates paint, cleaning supplies to DUS

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County announces additional COVID-19 death

Buchanan

Buchanan welcomes new city manager

Brandywine Education

Performing arts organization creates scholarship fund