September 27, 2020

The Edwardsburg golf team defeated Dowagiac 213-238 in a non-conference match on Thursday. (Leader photo/SCOTT NOVAK)

Eddies best Chieftains in non-conference match

By Scott Novak

Published 9:56 pm Saturday, September 26, 2020

EDWARDSBURG — Host Edwardsburg and Dowagiac got in a non-conference golf match at Four Lakes Country Club before the Eddies host a Wolverine Conference Jamboree on Monday that will also include Paw Paw.

Led by medalist Channing Green’s 49, the Eddies defeated the Chieftains 213-238.

Edwardsburg also got a 51 from Autumn Sawyer, a 53 from Chloe Baker, a 57 from Chelsea Zeismer, a 58 from Libby Hunsberger and a 60 from Shelby Hardin.

Dowagiac was led by Anna Ironside’s career-best 54. Calley Ruff shot 55, Emma Foote 64 Josie Lock 65, Gabbi Munson 66 and Kayla Trilling 66.

“That is the same score we shot at Indian Lake,” said Dowagiac coach Bob Turner. “This is the first time we had all scores under 70 this year, so we are improving.”

The jamboree is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

 

