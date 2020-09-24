September 24, 2020

Local orchard offering fresh products, cider for fall

By Christina Clark

Published 11:58 am Thursday, September 24, 2020

BUCHANAN — Driving down a gravel road slowly with grape vines and apple trees on each side is a sound of celebration for many seeking fresh apples and cider.

For apple seekers visiting Holloway Apple Orchards, 1737 Smith Road, Buchanan, they will be rewarded at the end of the road with baskets and bags of fresh apples and apple cider ready to be taken home and enjoyed. The orchard does not offer U-pick, but is located just off of U.S. 31 to make for a quick stop to grab apples fresh from the source.

Four varieties of apples, including honeycrisp, gala, golden supreme and jonagold, sit fresh, shiny and crisp in the barn’s retail area for visitors to choose from.

“We’ve had excellent weather into this fall, so that’s really helped get things done,” said Terry Holloway, of Holloway Apple Orchards.

Holloway’s parents arrived in Buchanan in 1968, and the farm has stayed in the family since. He is no stranger to the ups and downs of apple farming in the southernmost tip of Michigan’s fruit belt.

In mid-May, a late spring freeze damaged some of the apple crops which were just beginning to bloom. Holloway said in May the king bloom, or center blossom, showed some frost damage. He anticipated the fruit higher on the tree, where the frost was not so intense, would make it through the season.

“We had damage to our apples, so the higher up the tree, the better the crop was,” Holloway said. “It’s less than a full crop, but still enough.”

The weather following the frost turned into a better situation for the orchard.

“We had a warm summer, so harvest is ahead of schedule,” Holloway said.

The orchard will be missing some of its usual festivities this year.

“We supply the [Four Flags] Apple Festival, normally, with apples,” Holloway said. “This year, they’re not doing it the same way.”

Due to COVID-19 precautions and gathering mandates, the festival has been converted to a “harvest market.” The traditional apple festival products shop will not be featured this season.

Holloway said people have already begun finding their way to the orchard to take home apples with fall’s arrival.

“October is more of the ‘apple time,’ when people traditionally think of apple and cider,” Holloway said.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Buchanan

Local orchard offering fresh products, cider for fall

Cass County

Committee formed to review Lewis Cass ISD name

Dowagiac

JMG Student of the Year starts second year at SMC

Dowagiac

Hale’s True Value Hardware donates paint, cleaning supplies to DUS

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County announces additional COVID-19 death

Buchanan

Buchanan welcomes new city manager

Brandywine Education

Performing arts organization creates scholarship fund

Dowagiac

Positive COVID-19 tests force cancellation of Moose Riders’ Cass County Cancer Service Ride

Berrien County

Veterinarian ticketed following discovery of dead animals on his property

Dowagiac

SMC to produce radio show featuring Dewey Lake monster

Business

Niles Apple Festival Harvest Market aims to showcase vendors, food trucks

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 117,910 cases, 6,680 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man gets probation for criminal sexual conduct

Berrien County

Public Safety Warning issued following multiple vehicle break-ins in Berrien County

Dowagiac

DUS approves hire of new Sister Lakes assistant principal

News

Niles Charter Township board approves millages for ballot

Buchanan

Buchanan Art Center donates more than $1,500 to RAM

Dowagiac

DUS approves ICG site improvement plan

News

Niles pastor takes vocals to park

Berrien County

MDARD reminding schools, businesses to only use EPA-approved disinfectants

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 117,406 cases, 6,665 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council authorizes loans for sanitary sewer improvements

News

Local organization hosts voter registration, cookout

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces support for front line workers