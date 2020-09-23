September 23, 2020

Veterinarian ticketed following discovery of dead animals on his property

By Staff Report

Published 10:22 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP — Ten deceased animals were found on a Bertrand Township man’s property on Monday.

According to the Berrien County Animal Control Director Tiffany Peterson, the man is a veterinarian and was found to have nine deceased cats or dogs and one horse on his property. A call was made to BCAC when tree trimmers noticed a smell as they trimmed near one of the trailers on the man’s property. Animal control officers responded to the call and found the deceased animals.

There were six trailers on the man’s property. The discovered animals were inside one trailer.

Peterson said the animals appeared to have been properly euthanized, and did not see signs of malice toward the animals.

“You do have the right to bury animals on your own property,” Peterson said.

There are regulations involved including the proximity to neighbors and water sources, she said.

“There is a proper way to do it, and he didn’t,” Peterson said. “He has been cooperative.”

The animals have since been scanned for identification chips and buried properly, and the man was issued 10 tickets. The tickets are misdemeanor offenses.

A Michigan State Police trooper was at the scene, but BCAC handled the situation.

“If the man was doing it out of malice, it would be different,” Peterson said.

Peterson said the BCAC does offer services for properly handling deceased animals, and hoped in the future the situation may be avoided.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Brandywine Education

Performing arts organization creates scholarship fund

Dowagiac

Positive COVID-19 tests force cancellation of Moose Riders’ Cass County Cancer Service Ride

Berrien County

Veterinarian ticketed following discovery of dead animals on his property

Dowagiac

SMC to produce radio show featuring Dewey Lake monster

Business

Niles Apple Festival Harvest Market aims to showcase vendors, food trucks

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 117,910 cases, 6,680 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man gets probation for criminal sexual conduct

Berrien County

Public Safety Warning issued following multiple vehicle break-ins in Berrien County

Dowagiac

DUS approves hire of new Sister Lakes assistant principal

News

Niles Charter Township board approves millages for ballot

Buchanan

Buchanan Art Center donates more than $1,500 to RAM

Dowagiac

DUS approves ICG site improvement plan

News

Niles pastor takes vocals to park

Berrien County

MDARD reminding schools, businesses to only use EPA-approved disinfectants

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 117,406 cases, 6,665 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council authorizes loans for sanitary sewer improvements

News

Local organization hosts voter registration, cookout

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces support for front line workers

Dowagiac

Sept. 21 Dowagiac weather report

Berrien County

Michigan Teen Safe Driving program enters 10th year

Berrien County

Free virtual cancer symposium open to providers, public

Education

Niles Community Schools’ remote platform allows students to go at own pace

Business

Dowagiac business donates backpacks, school supplies to students in need

Cassopolis

Miss Cassopolis Scholarship Program hosting school supply drive