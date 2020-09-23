September 24, 2020

GALLERY: Niles volleyball remains undefeated, Dowagiac soccer falls to Trojans

By Emily Sobecki

Published 11:00 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020

NILES — Host Niles improved to 3-0 in BCS Athletic Conference volleyball with a 3-0 sweep of Bridgman Wednesday night.

The Vikings defeated the Bees 25-13, 25-10, 25-14.

In a battle of the top two soccer teams in the Wolverine Conference, visiting Plainwell blanked Dowagiac 2-0. Both goals came in the final 16 minutes of the match.

