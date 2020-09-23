Fern Christine Williams, of Buchanan

Sept. 12, 1928 — Sept. 22, 2020

Fern Christine Williams, 92, of Buchanan, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at her daughters’ home, in Buchanan.

A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan.

A time of visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mission Hills Memorial Chapel, Niles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Fern’s name may be made to Red Bud Area Ministries, 708 Red Bud Trail, Buchanan. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at swemchapel.com.

Fern was born in South Bend, to Christopher and Bessie Kahlmorgan.

On Nov. 1, 1946, she married Franklin LeRoy Williams and they built their home and family in the Buchanan area.

Fern was very active in the community and the First United Methodist Church. She worked at Electro-Voice until they moved from the area. She then was a cook for the Niles Community Schools. She was on the board for Red Bud Area Ministries and also volunteered there for many years. She was on the Memorial Board at the church and had also been President of the American Legion Auxiliary and Worthy Matron for Eastern Star.

Fern’s hobbies included crossword puzzles, spending time with grandkids and cooking. She was known for her cookies and famous apple dumplings. She loved to travel, and her family swore she kept a packed suitcase under her bed and ready to go anytime.

In 2003, Fern was preceded in death by husband of 57 years, Franklin Williams. She was also preceded in death by daughter, Diane VanBlaricum; granddaughter, Casey Pollitt; and sisters, Mildred, Sylvia, Betty; and brother, Bill. She is survived by one sister, Bernice Tompkins, of South Bend; daughters, Sandra (Wayne) Whitmyer, JoAnn (Gerald) Pollitt; and son, Richard (Shirley) Williams. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jason (Sherrie) Williams, Jeremy (Samantha) Williams, Shawne (Randy) Sheldon, Andy and Billy Crooker and Jeff (Laura) Pollitt. Her family includes 10 great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren.