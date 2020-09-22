September 22, 2020

Niles man gets probation for criminal sexual conduct

By Staff Report

Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020

NILES — A Niles man is receiving probation after pleading no contest to criminal sexual conduct.

Jeremy William Davis, of Niles, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct against a victim age 13 to 16 and was sentenced Monday to five years probation and 120 days of electronic monitoring. He has credit for 55 days served and must pay $658 in fees and costs.

Unlike other degrees of CSC, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in Michigan is a misdemeanor offense that involves unwanted sexual touching. It is considered a “high court misdemeanor,” which means that the law calls it a misdemeanor, but it is punished as a felony. It is punishable by up to two years in state prison.

Davis must register as a tier two sex offender and is forbidden from having contact with the victim.

Judge Sterling R. Schrock also recommended that Davis engage with a job program in order to seek employment.

A 19-year-old Niles resident was sentenced to 18 months of probation for the possession of analogues and credit for one day served in jail.

“I think that is an appropriate time for you to be on probation,” Schrock said. “It gives you some longevity to follow these rules and reestablish how you live your life. If you live in accordance with these rules, you’ll be no different than anyone else being successful in society.”

Shrock granted the man 7411 status, which allows people to keep criminal charges off their records if they successfully complete their probation. Lake has no prior felony conviction.

“You’ll probably never see me in here again,” the teen said. “I learned my lesson while going through this process.”

Michael Todd Visel, of Niles, was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 27 days after pleading guilty to domestic violence first offense.

Visel is currently on parole for a home invasion second degree conviction from 2016.



