GALLERY: Edwardsburg knocks off Dowagiac in key conference match

DOWAGIAC — A pair of undefeated Wolverine Conference volleyball teams squared off Tuesday night with visiting Edwardsburg getting the best of Dowagiac.

The Eddies defeated the Chieftains 3-1, winning 25-20, 18-25, 25-8 and 25-13.

The loss was the first in the league for Dowagiac, while the defending Wolverine Conference co-champion Eddies remained unbeaten on league matches.