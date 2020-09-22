Daily Data: Tuesday, Sept. 22
SOCCER
DOWAGIAC 1, EDWARDSBURG 0
At Dowagiac
Halftime score
Edwardsburg 0, Dowagiac 0
Second half
D – Noah Green 74th minute (Cole Weller assist)
Shot on goal
Edwardsburg 3
Dowagiac 11
Saves
Edwardsburg 10
Dowagiac 3 (Alejandro Martinez)
Corner kicks
Edwardsburg 2
Dowagiac 3
Varsity records: Edwardsburg 1-5, 1-3 Wolverine; Dowagiac 4-1, 3-1 Wolverine
TENNIS
BRANDYWINE 6, BUCHANAN 2
At Niles
Singles
- Jacob Fox (BW) d. Thomas Matuszewski 1-6, 7-6(6), 10-8; 2. Rylen Baker (BU) d. Connor Tittle 6-1, 6-2; 3. Colby Borgman (BU) d. Micah Gamble 6-2, 6-1; 4. Corbin Gamble (BW) d. John Ankrapp 6-0, 6-2
Doubles
- Josh Sachman-Caleb Byrd (BW) d. Brennen Weaver-Cowen Strauss 6-2, 6-2; 2. Carson Knapp-Gabe Gouin (BW) d. Seth Bromley-C.J. Taylor 6-1, 6-1; 3. Bode Bosch-Matt Veach (BW) d. William Goodrich-Jacob Tews 6-3, 6-1; 4. Ragjit Gorja-Brody Prenkert (BW) d. Caleb Weaver-Mason Griffis 6-2, 6-2
Varsity records: Buchanan 2-3-2, 1-2-2 BCS; Brandywine 7-1-1, 3-0-1 BCS
SOUTH HAVEN 4, NILES 4
At South Haven
Singles
- Chase Lotsbaich (N) d. Tyler Ferrell 6-2, 6-0; 2. Leonardo Passeri (N) d. Garrett Smith 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; 3. Kalen O’Sullivan (SH) d. Justin Russo 6-0, 6-1; 4. Linus Resek (SH) d. Gavin Mahar 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
- Sam Knight-Huck Coffee (N) d. Ethan Cole-Jina Patel 6-3, 6-1; 2. Alex Patel-Lars Larson (SH) d. Ty Elms-Brandon Kosten 7-6, 6-7, 6-3; 3. Danny Riston-Eddies Solis (SH) d. Rylan Custard-Wyatt Mitchell 6-1, 6-2; 4. Ryker Daniel-Jackson Podlin (N) win by default
STURGIS 6, EDWARDSBURG 2
At Edwardsburg
Singles
- Harrison Smith (ED) d. Matt Wynes 6-3, 1-6, 6-1; 2. Walter Ebert (S) d. Noah Taulbee 6-0, 6-3; 3. Sam Rehm (S) d. Isaac Merrill 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
Tyler Bohacz-Grayson Swihart (S) d. Brady Layher-Trace Miliken 6-4, 6-2; 2. Max Scheske-Adam Donmeyer (S) d. Tommy Oppman-P.J. Albright 7-5, 6-3; Justin Herblet-Aiden Whitehead (S) d. Aden Hurd-Owen Eberlein 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
Varsity record: Edwardsburg 7-2
