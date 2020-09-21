September 21, 2020

Michigan Works! announces support for front line workers

By Submitted

Published 12:12 pm Monday, September 21, 2020

BENTON HARBOR — Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren is on a mission to help southwest Michigan frontline pandemic workers make informed decisions about their next steps of applying and attending college at no cost.

That mission started with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Future for Frontliners program.

“The Future for Frontliners program is a great option for individuals who served on the frontlines of the pandemic and who are hoping to build on their education and training to make higher wages and ultimately fill the needs of our communities,” said Lily Brewer, executive director of Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren. “We are very excited to give back to the heroes of our region by helping them find training, education, and career path that interests them now and in the years to come through this initiative.”

The program offers free tuition to individuals who worked in essential industries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown but do not have college degrees. It covers the cost of associate degrees, certificates and high school equivalency exam.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must:

  • Be a Michigan resident
  • Have worked in an essential industry at least part-time for 11 of the 13 weeks between April 1 to June 30
  • Have been required by their job to work outside the home at least some of the time between April 1 to June 30
  • Not have previously earned an associate or bachelor’s degree
  • Not be in default on a federal student loan

“We will help individuals make informed decisions based on regional data, trends, and their desired length of education. Then we will connect them to one of our local education and training providers in the region to apply for the training or education program of their choice,” Brewer said.

Applications at both Lake Michigan College and Southwestern Michigan College are open now through Dec. 31, with students eligible to start classes in January. To apply at LMC, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/frontliners or call 927-6596. To apply at SMC, visit swmich.edu/applynow.

All Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren sites are currently closed for walk-in services. To schedule a phone or in person appointment with Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, visit miworks.org or call (800) 285-WORK (9675). For more information about the program, visit Michigan.gov/Frontliners.

Michigan Works! of Berrien, Cass, Van specializes in educating, training, and employing individuals of all ages.

“We work with local businesses to find out what keeps them up at night and help them tackle the most pressing challenges they may face, including attracting and retaining talent,” Brewer said.

For more information, visit miworks.org.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces support for front line workers

Dowagiac

Sept. 21 Dowagiac weather report

Berrien County

Michigan Teen Safe Driving program enters 10th year

Berrien County

Free virtual cancer symposium open to providers, public

Education

Niles Community Schools’ remote platform allows students to go at own pace

Business

Dowagiac business donates backpacks, school supplies to students in need

Cassopolis

Miss Cassopolis Scholarship Program hosting school supply drive

Berrien County

Berrien County Health department gets blunt on marijuana education, safety

Cass County

Two Dowagiac men sentenced Friday in Cass County Court

Cass County

Cass County works to expand broadband access

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township passes 2.25 percent millage increase

Berrien County

Local talent development leader honored by Michigan Works! Association

Cassopolis

Cassopolis awards preliminary marijuana licenses

News

Niles police chief looks forward to continuing work with city, two departments

Cass County

North Pointe Center class partners with church for cemetery cleanup project

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 113,863 cases, 6,623 deaths

Cassopolis

Cass County to partake in annual Crop Hunger Walk

Brandywine Education

Performing Arts Workshops launches memorial fundraising campaign

News

Court of Appeals rules secretary Benson acted lawfully in mailing absentee voter ballot applications to registered voters

Dowagiac

SMC welcomes new dean of business, advanced technology

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Elks to host annual Guys & Dolls Golf Outing

Cass County

Michigan Works! closes central office, opens three new locations

Berrien County

MSP traffic stop data reveals need for deeper study

Berrien County

Ballard staff member tests positive for COVID-19