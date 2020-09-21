Leader Publications composite sports schedule
Here is the composite sports schedule for Sept. 22-26. The schedule is subject to change without notice.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Edwardsburg CC @ Three Rivers, 5 p.m.
Edwardsburg @ Dowagiac volleyball, 6 p.m.
Buchanan volleyball @ Comstock, 6 p.m.
Centreville @ Cassopolis volleyball, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Otsego @ Edwardsburg tennis, 4 p.m.
Niles tennis @ Bridgman, 4:30 p.m.
Brandywine tennis @ Berrien Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Dowagiac/Edwardsburg golf @ Lake Doster, 4:30 p.m.
Bangor @ Cassopolis soccer, 5 p.m.
Brandywine soccer @ Bridgman, 5 p.m.
Buchanan soccer @ Comstock, 5 p.m.
Plainwell @ Dowagiac soccer, 5:30 p.m.
Cassopolis CC @ Bloomingdale, 5:30 p.m.
Bridgman @ Niles volleyball, 6 p.m.
Brandywine volleyball @ South Haven, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Dowagiac @ Edwardsburg golf, 4 p.m.
Edwardsburg tennis @ Lakeshore, 4 p.m.
South Bend St. Joe @ Brandywine tennis, 4:30 p.m.
Niles soccer @ Cassopolis, 5 p.m.
Schoolcraft @ Brandywine soccer, 5 p.m.
Plainwell @ Dowagiac volleyball, 6 p.m.
Cassopolis volleyball @ Bangor, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25
South Haven @ Niles football, 7 p.m.
Lawton @ Brandywine football, 7 p.m.
Plainwell @ Dowagiac football, 7 p.m.
Decatur @ Cassopolis football, 7 p.m.
Buchanan football @ Loy Norrix, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Cassopolis @ Dowagiac volleyball hosts quad, 9 a.m.
Niles volleyball hosts quad, 9:30 a.m.
Brandywine cross country @ Schoolcraft, 10 a.m.
Edwardsburg football @ Brazil Northview (Ind.), 2 p.m.
