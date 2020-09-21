September 22, 2020

GALLERY: Chieftains edge Eddies, Bobcats beat rival Bucks

By Scott Novak

Published 9:49 pm Monday, September 21, 2020

DOWAGIAC — A late score by the Dowagiac soccer team gave the host Chieftains a 1-0 victory over Edwardsburg Monday night.

Cole Weller passed the ball to Noah Green who beat the Eddies’ goalkeeper with 7:22 remaining in the Wolverine Conference match.

The Chieftains are now 3-1 in conference play and 4-1 overall. The Eddies drop to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in league matches. Edwardsburg has lost five consecutive matches after winning its season opener.

Host Brandywine swept the doubles flights and split in singles matches with Jacob Fox and Corbin Gamble winning at No. 1 and No. 4 respectively.

The Bobcats are now 7-1-1 overall and 3-0-1 in BCS matches. The Bucks fall to 2-3-2 overall and 1-2-2 in conference play.

